Trump, First Lady Honor Military Moms at White House
President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted an event on Wednesday at the White House to honor military mothers
May 06, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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