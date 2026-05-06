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Trump, First Lady Honor Military Moms at White House
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Trump, First Lady Honor Military Moms at White House

President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump hosted an event on Wednesday at the White House to honor military mothers
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Decisive Liberty
May 06, 2026

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