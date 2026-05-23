Trump Family TARGETED as Iran Plot and TikTok Threats Spark New PANIC

A shocking new threat against President Donald Trump is exposing how dangerous this moment really is.



In this explosive report, Next News breaks down the disturbing convergence of anti-Trump extremism, Iran-linked terror threats, and reckless left-wing rhetoric now surrounding the First Family.

A liberal TikTok user is under scrutiny after posting a video that allegedly called for President Trump’s assassination while doxxing Trump supporters online, raising urgent questions about political violence, social media radicalization, and the growing threat environment in America.

At the same time, federal authorities uncovered an alarming case involving an Iraqi operative with ties to the IRGC, Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, who was reportedly found with maps and surveillance material connected to Ivanka Trump’s Florida home and threats tied to revenge for Qassem Soleimani.



This is not just another controversy in the daily news cycle.

This is about the security of the President of the United States, the safety of the Trump family, and the broader implications for national security under the Trump administration.

As President Trump continues his second term with a strong America First agenda, his enemies at home and abroad appear more agitated than ever.

The Soleimani strike remains one of the defining examples of Trump’s decisive leadership against Iranian terror networks, and the fact that Tehran’s allies may still be obsessed with retaliation tells you everything about how effective that move was.



We also examine how domestic anti-Trump hatred and foreign terror influence may be feeding off each other in a way the corporate media refuses to fully confront.

When online activists flirt with assassination rhetoric and Iran-backed operatives are allegedly gathering intelligence on Trump family properties, the line between political opposition and real-world danger disappears.

This report looks at the names, the places, the threats, and the larger pattern unfolding around Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump, Iran, the IRGC, Florida, and the continuing fallout from Soleimani.



Then there is Trump’s response, which has Washington and the media class absolutely melting down.

Rather than retreat, President Trump once again shows the confidence, humor, and toughness that made him a political force in the first place.

The deeper question is how far this campaign of hatred has gone, and what it reveals about the forces now aligned against him.

Watch to the end because the full picture is even more unsettling than the headlines suggest.