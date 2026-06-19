TOUSiTV w Marc Zell: Clashes ERUPT In Lebanon, IRGC Suspend 'Iran Deal' Talks, Israel Says "NO CEASEFIRE"

About Marc Zell

Marc Zell is an American-Israeli lawyer and holds several leadership positions within the Republican party.

He is the chairman of Republicans Overseas Israel and a vice president of Republicans Overseas, Inc., sometimes also referred to as co-chairman or president of Republicans Overseas Israel.

Zell is a founder of Zell, Aron & Co., a multinational law firm based in Jerusalem with branches in the U.S., Europe, and Asia. His legal career includes previous roles at Fried, Frank, Harris, Shriver & Kampelman, and founding Feith & Zell, P.C. and Zell, Goldberg & Co. He is also a partner in the Iraqi International Law Group.

Zell earned an A.B. from Princeton University in Germanic Languages and Literature and holds degrees from the University of Maryland School of Law. He is a member of the bars in Maryland, the District of Columbia, Virginia, the United States Supreme Court, and Israel.

He is also a senior member of the executive committee of Ariel University and a regular commentator in Israeli media on Israeli and U.S. law.

Zell is described as having a career characterized by independent thinking and problem-solving, with interests spanning various disciplines and cultures. He and his wife, Robin, have eight children and 24 grandchildren.

Zell has been actively involved in U.S. election campaigns in Israel, working to mobilize American expatriate voters.

He has been cited in discussions regarding the American-Israeli voting effort and the political landscape ahead of U.S. Election Day. In 2021, Zell, Aron & Co., representing accidental Americans, filed an opposition to the State Department’s motion to dismiss a lawsuit challenging the fee to renounce U.S. citizenship