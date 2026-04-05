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TOUSiTV: U.S. Kill Top IRGC Leaders - Pahlavi's Immortal Guard Prepare Iranians
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TOUSiTV: U.S. Kill Top IRGC Leaders - Pahlavi's Immortal Guard Prepare Iranians

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Decisive Liberty
Apr 05, 2026

  • IRGC hideouts hit

  • Immortal Guard hacked Iran’s telecoms system with a message to the Iranian people

  • Israel prepares to hit Iran’s infrastructure, waiting for U.S. green light

  • Americans target Iraqi proxies crossing the border to Iran to help IRGC forces

  • The prank war between Goldie Ghamari and Tousi continues

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