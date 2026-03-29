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TOUSiTV PODCAST: Multiple Civilians ATTACKED In England - Counter Terror Police Deployed
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TOUSiTV PODCAST: Multiple Civilians ATTACKED In England - Counter Terror Police Deployed

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Mar 29, 2026

We mentioned last week, based upon the formula Islam uses, that the most populated European and U.S. cities would start seeing unrest by Muslims - they determine how, the formula determines when…

The Islam Formula Used for Domination

THESE Are the Verses They Live By

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