Woke Reporter SHUTS DOWN My Interview When I EXPOSE Her as a Racist

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastWoke Reporter SHUTS DOWN My Interview When I EXPOSE Her as a Racist1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:47-9:47Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Woke Reporter SHUTS DOWN My Interview When I EXPOSE Her as a RacistDecisiveLibertyAug 12, 2026ShareTranscriptA reporter claims "it is not possible to be racist toward white people.” A few simple questions cause her to hit a logical dead end and end the interview completely. This is one of the most important debates Warren has ever captured on camera.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisiveLibertyRecent EpisodesWhat Pol Pot Did to Cambodia's Smartest People When Establishing the Khmer Rouge12 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyKash Patel: FBI’s War on Global Scam Empires13 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyTrump's Reindustrialization Is Real: Inside America's Second Atomic Age13 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyFormer Democratic Operative Tells All13 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyTop MI DEM FLIPS, She JUST Admitted Her Party is INSANE!14 hrs ago • DecisiveLiberty🚨DELUSIONAL: CNN Hosts TRIGGERED By Trump's MIRACULOUS Escape From Iranian Threat?!14 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyHEY TEXAS: Talarico Has Erased His Radical Past from His Site to Sell Himself as a Moderate14 hrs ago • DecisiveLiberty