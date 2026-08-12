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Arguing About Who’s Winning in Iran. Wrong Question.
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Arguing About Who’s Winning in Iran. Wrong Question.

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DecisiveLiberty

Everybody’s arguing about who’s winning in Iran.

Wrong question.

By 2028, the Strait of Hormuz won’t matter, and it was Iran’s only card.

Russia’s dominating…

America’s dominating...

China’s dominating…

Europe is holding meetings.

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