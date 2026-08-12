Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastArguing About Who’s Winning in Iran. Wrong Question.1×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -3:49-3:49Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Arguing About Who’s Winning in Iran. Wrong Question.DecisiveLibertyAug 12, 2026ShareTranscriptEverybody’s arguing about who’s winning in Iran. Wrong question.By 2028, the Strait of Hormuz won’t matter, and it was Iran’s only card.Russia’s dominating…America’s dominating... China’s dominating… Europe is holding meetings.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisiveLibertyRecent EpisodesWoke Reporter SHUTS DOWN My Interview When I EXPOSE Her as a Racist2 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyWhat Pol Pot Did to Cambodia's Smartest People When Establishing the Khmer Rouge13 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyKash Patel: FBI’s War on Global Scam Empires14 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyTrump's Reindustrialization Is Real: Inside America's Second Atomic Age14 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyFormer Democratic Operative Tells All14 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyTop MI DEM FLIPS, She JUST Admitted Her Party is INSANE!15 hrs ago • DecisiveLiberty🚨DELUSIONAL: CNN Hosts TRIGGERED By Trump's MIRACULOUS Escape From Iranian Threat?!15 hrs ago • DecisiveLiberty