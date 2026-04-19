Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
TOUSiTV: IRGC Targets London, British Jews Attaced, Starmer Does Nothing Effective
0:00
-46:56

TOUSiTV: IRGC Targets London, British Jews Attaced, Starmer Does Nothing Effective

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Apr 19, 2026

  • IRCG claim responsibility for planned attack in North London against Jewish sites

  • PM Starmer condemns attach yet takes no action against the IRGC

  • President Trump is done with being Mr Nice Guy with Islamic Republic of Iran

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture