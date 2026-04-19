Chief foreign correspondent Trey Yingst reports as President Donald Trump issues a stern warning to Iran, confirming negotiations in Pakistan after Iran's alleged violation of a ceasefire by firing on ships in the Strait of Hormuz.
'TOTAL VIOLATION': Trump RESPONDS After Iran TargetsVessels, Breaches Ceasefire
Apr 19, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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