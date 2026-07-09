This Dangerous Pattern Just Got MUCH Worse...

A dangerous multi-day flash flood setup is taking shape across the Ohio and Tennessee Valleys this Friday and Saturday.

Repeated rounds of training thunderstorms could dump massive amounts of water over the exact same areas, prompting the WPC to warn of a potential Moderate Risk upgrade.

Meanwhile, a massive heat wave is locking in across the central United States, bringing brutal temperatures that will affect millions.

We are breaking down who gets the extreme heat, who needs to prepare for severe flooding, and where you can find perfectly clear weekend weather.