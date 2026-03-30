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THESE Predictions by Glenn Beck from 10 Years Ago are Eerie Now...
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THESE Predictions by Glenn Beck from 10 Years Ago are Eerie Now...

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Decisive Liberty
Mar 30, 2026

Ten years ago, Glenn Beck predicted 3 possible paths that America could follow.

Glenn takes a look at that prediction and compares it to what actually happened.

Plus, he gives a prediction for what the next 10 years could hold.

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