There Is One Man Thwarting a Coup Attempt on President Trump...

via Liz Wheeler on X

@DataRepublican (on X) revealed in a thread [archive] the true reason Pete Hegseth has been targeted is because he’s standing between President Trump and a coup - he’s holding back a legitimate color revolution effort by the deep state:

“Pete Hegseth named the institutions... CFR, Brookings, the general class... in 37 seconds in a video by Liz Wheeler. Within 72 hours of his nomination, a color revolution planning document cited him as an insider threat.



”They didn’t go after him because of drinking. They didn’t go after him because of women. They went after him because every color revolution manual ever written says the same thing: you cannot topple a government unless the security forces defect. And a loyal Secretary of Defense is the one person who makes sure they don’t...”

“This is not my theory. This is theirs.



Erica Chenoweth and Maria Stephan — the two most cited scholars in the color revolution field — studied 323 regime change campaigns. Their finding:



Security force defections make campaigns FORTY-SIX TIMES more likely to succeed.”

46 TIMES MORE LIKELY...

So, in other words, in order for this color revolution to be successful, they must have a Secretary of War that they can control.

The reality that Pete Hegseth, of all people, is standing between this color revolution effort being successful at toppling Trump, I think most of us would not have guessed that the day that President Trump announced Pete Hegseth as his nominee for Secretary of War.

For more details on this topic, we highly recommend reading through DataRepublic’s thread on X…

FOOTNOTES