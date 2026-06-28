Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
The New Cartel Threat Inside America: How Chinese Criminal Networks Are Outpacing Law Enforcement
0:00
-51:56

The New Cartel Threat Inside America: How Chinese Criminal Networks Are Outpacing Law Enforcement

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 28, 2026

Our Note: this is NOT a new problem. There are 3 political families in Maine who are protecting the Chinese cartel.

Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and the editor of The Maine Wire, a news outlet that has grown from 20,000 monthly readers to nearly one million.

A Maine native, he spent 3 years mapping a sprawling network of Chinese organized crime operations embedded across rural Maine documenting over 270 illegal cannabis grows, tracing financial patterns through deed records and electrical inspection data, and connecting the operation to the Chinese Communist Party.

Change Agents is an IRONCLAD Original

Chapters

00:00:00 Intro
00:08:24 Why Maine Won't Act
00:17:53 The Search Warrant Gauntlet
00:27:12 The Governor's Brother
00:30:31 Following the Money
00:37:14 On the Ground
00:48:12 Why This Affects Everyone

From Our Archive

China's Hidden American Pipeline Can be Found In Maine

China's Hidden American Pipeline Can be Found In Maine

Decisive Liberty
·
August 22, 2025
Read full story
Hard Evidence Ties Maine Governor’s Family to Chinese Drug Cartels

Hard Evidence Ties Maine Governor’s Family to Chinese Drug Cartels

Decisive Liberty
·
August 22, 2025
Read full story
SRS: Why is Somali Fraud Running Rampant in Maine As Well? Steve Robinson

SRS: Why is Somali Fraud Running Rampant in Maine As Well? Steve Robinson

Decisive Liberty
·
Jan 27
Listen now
SRS: What If China’s Secret Weapon Was Sold at Your Local Gas Station? Steve Robinson

SRS: What If China’s Secret Weapon Was Sold at Your Local Gas Station? Steve Robinson

Decisive Liberty
·
October 15, 2025
Listen now

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture