The New Cartel Threat Inside America: How Chinese Criminal Networks Are Outpacing Law Enforcement

Our Note: this is NOT a new problem. There are 3 political families in Maine who are protecting the Chinese cartel.
Steve Robinson is an investigative journalist and the editor of The Maine Wire, a news outlet that has grown from 20,000 monthly readers to nearly one million.
A Maine native, he spent 3 years mapping a sprawling network of Chinese organized crime operations embedded across rural Maine documenting over 270 illegal cannabis grows, tracing financial patterns through deed records and electrical inspection data, and connecting the operation to the Chinese Communist Party.
Change Agents is an IRONCLAD Original
Chapters
00:00:00 Intro
00:08:24 Why Maine Won't Act
00:17:53 The Search Warrant Gauntlet
00:27:12 The Governor's Brother
00:30:31 Following the Money
00:37:14 On the Ground
00:48:12 Why This Affects Everyone