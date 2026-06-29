The Missing Half (almost) of the $39.29 TRILLION U.S. National Debt Has Been Identified

via RealRobert on X

The Federal Reserve CONFIRMS

The U.S. Congress has built the single largest racket empire on the planet:

U.S. NGOs have combined assets totaling $14.2 trillion of your tax money.

“India’s and Japan’s GDPs are each just over $4 trillion, Germany’s is $5 trillion, and together they total about $13.5 trillion. “Guess what? “The combined assets of U.S. NGOs equal $14.2 trillion of your tax money - and that of your children, grandchildren, and great-great-great-great-grandchildren.”

In other words, the root of all corruption… the racket - U.S. Congress has racketed half the U.S. national debt to the planet’s most profitable organizations.

GDP By Country (IMF) via WorldOMeter.com

source

The U.S. National Debt

… has reached $39.29 trillion as of June 28, 2026, according to the U.S. Treasury Department.

The national debt is the total amount of money the federal government has borrowed to cover outstanding expenses over time. It represents the cumulative face value of all outstanding treasury securities issued by the U.S. government.

The debt is composed of various types, including marketable and non-marketable securities, and is held by the public (domestic and foreign investors) and by government accounts (intragovernmental holdings).

The national debt has seen significant increases, nearly doubling from $10 trillion in 2008 to almost $22 trillion by 2019, and surpassing $37 trillion by August 2025.

It has continued to rise rapidly, adding approximately $1 trillion every 100 to 425 days.

The debt-to-GDP ratio has also increased, reaching 125% by late 2024 and approximately 119% to 123% by August 2025 and April 2025 respectively, indicating that the debt exceeds the country’s annual economic output.

This ratio surpassed 100% for the first time since World War II in 2012, and again in 2020.

This growth is driven by increased government spending, tax cuts, and factors like an aging population, rising healthcare costs, and interest rates.

The current national debt translates to approximately $117,277 per U.S. citizen as of June 2026, or about $350,000 per U.S. taxpayer.

Annual interest payments on the national debt have grown, exceeding the costs of major programs like Medicare and Medicaid.

The federal government refinances a substantial amount of debt annually, with nearly $9 trillion in outstanding treasuries maturing in the coming year, which are subject to new interest rates

How Much Gold is the U.S. Government Holding?

The U.S. government holds approximately 8,133 metric tons of gold, which is equivalent to about 261.5 million troy ounces.

As of June 29, 2026, the price of gold is hovering around $4,073.72 per troy ounce.

That places the value of the holdings at approximately

$1,065,277,780,000

1 trillion 65 billion 277 million 780 thousand

Note: Most governments RARELY, if ever, release the true amount of gold they hold…