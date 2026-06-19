Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
The History PSYOP: What They've Been Hiding for Thousands of Years w John Hamer
0:00
-1:05:31

The History PSYOP: What They've Been Hiding for Thousands of Years w John Hamer

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 19, 2026

Seth sat down with British author and researcher John Hamer, a man who has spent over 20 years pulling apart the lies most people never think to question.

He gets into how America went bankrupt in 1871 and was handed back to the control of the British Crown, why the City of London is the true financial headquarters of the world, why your vote was never meant to change anything, and why the biggest lies in science and history all serve the same purpose - to keep you controlled, compliant, and completely in the dark.

Related Post

Man in America
LIVE: Is Our History a LIE? World’s Fairs, Orphan Trains & Insane Asylums… It Doesn’t Add Up
Watch the Full Live Show Here…
Listen now
6 days ago · 44 likes · 6 comments · Man in America

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture