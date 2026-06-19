The History PSYOP: What They've Been Hiding for Thousands of Years w John Hamer

Seth sat down with British author and researcher John Hamer, a man who has spent over 20 years pulling apart the lies most people never think to question.

He gets into how America went bankrupt in 1871 and was handed back to the control of the British Crown, why the City of London is the true financial headquarters of the world, why your vote was never meant to change anything, and why the biggest lies in science and history all serve the same purpose - to keep you controlled, compliant, and completely in the dark.

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