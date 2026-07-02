Jay and Jennifer discuss recent MAHA events including the Supreme Court ruling on glyphosate, Trump’s new executive order on regenerative agriculture, and Secretary Kennedy’s retraction of the Emergency Use Authorization Act.
The Heritage Foundation: Happy Fourth of July - Recent MAHA Policy and the American Farmer
Jul 02, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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