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The Heritage Foundation: Happy Fourth of July - Recent MAHA Policy and the American Farmer
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The Heritage Foundation: Happy Fourth of July - Recent MAHA Policy and the American Farmer

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 02, 2026

Jay and Jennifer discuss recent MAHA events including the Supreme Court ruling on glyphosate, Trump’s new executive order on regenerative agriculture, and Secretary Kennedy’s retraction of the Emergency Use Authorization Act.

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