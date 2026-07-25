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The Best Way To Cook Bacon? | Techniquely with Lan Lam
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The Best Way To Cook Bacon? | Techniquely with Lan Lam

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Want evenly-cooked and perfectly browned bacon?

Or maybe you prefer bacon that's more tender or crispy?

Lan Lam demonstrates 3 methods you can use to achieve your perfect bite of bacon, no matter how you define "perfect".

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