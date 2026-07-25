The Best Way To Cook Bacon? | Techniquely with Lan Lam

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastThe Best Way To Cook Bacon? | Techniquely with Lan Lam11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -12:45-12:45Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.The Best Way To Cook Bacon? | Techniquely with Lan LamDecisive LibertyJul 25, 20261ShareTranscriptWant evenly-cooked and perfectly browned bacon? Or maybe you prefer bacon that's more tender or crispy? Lan Lam demonstrates 3 methods you can use to achieve your perfect bite of bacon, no matter how you define "perfect".Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisive LibertyRecent EpisodesMost Beautiful and Respect Moments in Sports9 mins ago • Decisive LibertyYour Internet Provider Is Watching You (Here’s What They Track)1 hr ago • Decisive LibertyTop 10 Fruit Trees That Thrive in Pots and Small Spaces 3 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyThe Bible Taught Me How to Manage My Time Better Than Any Self-Help Book 5 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyTrump JUST Flipped his BIGGEST HATER; Thune Given FINAL WARNING; Fauci Days Are Numbered?18 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyWar Expert WARNS: "You Have No Idea What's Hidden"19 hrs ago • Decisive LibertyAtheist Comedian Turns to God After Hearing These 5 Words...20 hrs ago • Decisive Liberty