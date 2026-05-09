The Amish's 25 BANNED Hydrogen Peroxide Hacks from the 1960s That Scientists Now Say Were GENIUS

OUR NOTE: when it comes to treatment, this house hold forgets what Big Pharma, doctors, and the Food Industrial Complex are saying (doctors are good at diagnosis but beyond that that is where their profession adheres to the Flexner Report [available in our online library here: http://u.pc.cd/1Bn). They are listening to the voices of the Medical Industrial Complex. We recommend to ALWAYS confer with someone trained in homeopathy and/or natural healing, anyone who is skilled in naturopathic treatments. There are not side effects unless you count feeling better without side effects as a side effect. Given what has been happening since 2020, if you’d rather trust the Medical Industrial Complex, all the more power to you. In this household, we have avoided them.

In the 1960s, Amish households across Lancaster County and Holmes County were using hydrogen peroxide in 25 different ways that mainstream American culture had never considered.

Not as a wound disinfectant.

Not as a hair bleach.

As a cleaning compound, a food preservative, a mold eliminator, a seed treatment, a water purifier, and a dozen other applications that scientists studying traditional Amish practices are now calling some of the most effective and overlooked household techniques ever documented.



The American cleaning products industry generates $30 billion every year selling specialized formulas - one product for mold, one for bacteria, one for stains, one for odors.

A single bottle of 3% hydrogen peroxide costs under two dollars and outperforms most of them.

In 1956, the FDA quietly restricted the marketing of hydrogen peroxide for internal and food-related uses after pressure from the pharmaceutical and food processing industries.

The Amish ignored the restriction.

They kept using it the way their grandparents had taught them - and the results spoke for themselves across generations of spotless homes, healthy livestock, and preserved food with no chemicals and no monthly bill.



This video shows you all 25 applications, exactly how the Amish used them, and what the science published between 2015 and 2024 now confirms about every single one.

Overview of the Flexner Report

Available in our online library here: http://u.pc.cd/JChctalK