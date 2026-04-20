Target and Whole Foods PUT ON NOTICE… as Mamdani LAUNCHES 5 "FREE" Stores to REPLACE Them Overnight New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani launched 5 city-run grocery stores in NYC spending $70 million in taxpayer money, threatening to replace Target, Whole Foods, and local bodegas with government-owned stores as Kansas City's identical socialist grocery store experiment collapsed with empty shelves and massive losses (that store closed within 2 years).

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