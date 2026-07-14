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Supreme Court 'Knives Out' as Tensions FLAIR Between Judges!
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Supreme Court 'Knives Out' as Tensions FLAIR Between Judges!

Tensions at the Supreme Court reach a boiling point as justices prepare to defend an astronomical security budget against lawmakers eager to weaponize recent controversies.
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 14, 2026

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