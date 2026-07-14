Supreme Court 'Knives Out' as Tensions FLAIR Between Judges!
Tensions at the Supreme Court reach a boiling point as justices prepare to defend an astronomical security budget against lawmakers eager to weaponize recent controversies.
Jul 14, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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