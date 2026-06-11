Stop Walking 10,000 Steps/Day (do this for 10 minutes instead)

In this clip, Dr. Rhonda Patrick discusses:

• Why current exercise recommendations might be outdated

• Is vigorous exercise really that much better for longevity?

• Can simple "exercise snacks" cut your mortality risk by 40-50%?

• Is 10 minutes of intense exercise genuinely more beneficial than 10,000 steps?

• Does vigorous exercise uniquely protect against cancer?

FULL VIDEO: Anti-Aging Expert: Stop Touching Receipts Immediately! The Fast Way To Shrink Visceral Fat!

Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

Visceral fat is destroying your organs.

The Longevity Scientist Dr Rhonda Patrick explains what actually burns it!

Dr. Rhonda Patrick is a Ph.D. biomedical scientist specialising in ageing, nutrition, and disease prevention.

She is the founder of FoundMyFitness, a popular YouTube channel and podcast dedicated to translating complex health science into actionable advice.

She explains:

◼ Why visceral fat acts like a toxic organ that doubles your risk of early death

◼ How 2 weeks of poor sleep increased visceral fat by 11% without gaining a pound

◼ The 3 chemicals hiding in everyday plastic that are crashing testosterone levels

◼ Her personal intermittent fasting protocol and the "metabolic switch" that burns belly fat

◼ Why the current exercise guidelines are wrong and what the science actually shows

Chapters

00:00 Intro

00:02:45 Why Visceral Fat Is More Dangerous Than You Think

00:14:23 What Happens to Your Body When You Don’t Sleep Enough

00:20:17 The Hidden Habits Quietly Increasing Your Visceral Fat

00:21:48 How to Reverse Insulin Resistance Before It Gets Worse

00:25:41 Intermittent Fasting: What Actually Happens Inside Your Body

00:30:08 Why Your Body Repairs Itself When You Stop Eating

00:31:04 Fasted Training: Does It Burn More Fat or Backfire?

00:35:43 Why Belly Fat Spikes During Perimenopause—and What Helps

00:42:14 3 Hormone-Disrupting Chemicals You’re Exposed to Daily

00:49:56 How to Actually Avoid Toxins in Everyday Life

00:57:43 Are Microplastics Leaking Into Your Food Right Now?

00:59:40 The Safest Way to Store Condiments (Most People Get This Wrong)

01:01:18 Which Kitchen Utensils Are Secretly Harming You?

01:03:25 Why Your Blender Might Be Contaminating Your Food

01:09:05 Inside Steve’s Supplement Stack: What He Actually Uses

01:12:19 Do Multivitamins Really Extend Your Life?

01:13:07 Are Men’s Multivitamins Worth It—or Misleading?

01:14:58 How to Tell If Your Multivitamin Is Actually Good

01:20:46 Creatine: The Supplement That Does More Than Build Muscle

01:31:13 Curcumin: The Anti-Inflammatory Compound Backed by Science

01:33:49 The Molecule That Could Help Your Cells Stay Younger

01:41:35 Exogenous Ketones: Shortcut to Energy

01:48:18 What Is “Peakspan” and Why Should You Care?

01:55:09 How to Extend Your Peak Years (Not Just Your Lifespan)

02:01:01 How AI Could Be Rewiring Your Ability to Think

02:10:54 Why Current Exercise Guidelines Might Be Failing You

02:21:55 Why Sitting Too Much Is More Dangerous Than You Realize

02:24:07 GLP-1 Drugs: Miracle Weight Loss or Hidden Risks?