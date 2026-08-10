Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Woke Reporter SHUTS DOWN Interview When EXPOSED as a Racist
0:00
-9:47

Woke Reporter SHUTS DOWN Interview When EXPOSED as a Racist

DecisiveLiberty's avatar
DecisiveLiberty

A reporter claims "it is not possible to be racist toward white people"

A few simple questions cause her to hit a logical dead end and end the interview completely.

This is one of the most important debates Warren has ever captured on camera.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture