Woke Reporter SHUTS DOWN Interview When EXPOSED as a Racist

Decisive Liberty Newsletter PodcastWoke Reporter SHUTS DOWN Interview When EXPOSED as a Racist11×0:00Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -9:47-9:47Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.Woke Reporter SHUTS DOWN Interview When EXPOSED as a RacistDecisiveLibertyAug 10, 20261ShareTranscriptA reporter claims "it is not possible to be racist toward white people" A few simple questions cause her to hit a logical dead end and end the interview completely. This is one of the most important debates Warren has ever captured on camera.Discussion about this episodeCommentsRestacksDecisive Liberty reply rulesDecisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & ProgramsSubscribeListen onSubstack AppSpotifyRSS FeedAppears in episodeDecisiveLibertyRecent EpisodesThey Lied On How to Lower Your Taxes6 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertySpain’s Border Crisis Escalates: Lacalle Issues Stark Warning to America6 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyElon Musk Drops Massive UPDATE on Starship Double-Catch Timeline7 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyTHE GROSS REALITY OF MECCA: Men Groping & Rubbing Young Girls' Genitals At The Kaaba 🕋8 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertySpinLaunch Has Confirmed It Will Use Its Orbital Accelerator to Launch Satellites; Here's Why...10 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertyArgentina President Milei Reforms Govt Spending with Fiscal Shackle to Destroy Deficit Fiscal Budgets As Well As Capital Market and…11 hrs ago • DecisiveLibertySaturday Class (U.S. History) - Canada: Time to Reclaim Our Lost 14th State13 hrs ago • DecisiveLiberty