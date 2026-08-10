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SpinLaunch Has Confirmed It Will Use Its Orbital Accelerator to Launch Satellites; Here's Why...
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-12:57

SpinLaunch Has Confirmed It Will Use Its Orbital Accelerator to Launch Satellites; Here's Why...

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DecisiveLiberty

00:00 SpinLaunch’s Accelerator: steadfastness or stubbornness?
01:10 Why does SpinLaunch continue to use the Accelerator system?
09:48 The challenges are still too great.
11:36 An unpredictable future

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