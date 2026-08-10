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Argentina President Milei Reforms Govt Spending with Fiscal Shackle to Destroy Deficit Fiscal Budgets As Well As Capital Market and Insurance Market Reforms
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Argentina President Milei Reforms Govt Spending with Fiscal Shackle to Destroy Deficit Fiscal Budgets As Well As Capital Market and Insurance Market Reforms

Could Trump Drive The NUTJOBS Out Of Congress With This Plan?
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DecisiveLiberty

Our Congress as a whole definitely lacks the backbone and courage to pass something like this (there are some who would favor this), so it has to come from the Executive Office as well as We the People.

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