Our Congress as a whole definitely lacks the backbone and courage to pass something like this (there are some who would favor this), so it has to come from the Executive Office as well as We the People.
Argentina President Milei Reforms Govt Spending with Fiscal Shackle to Destroy Deficit Fiscal Budgets As Well As Capital Market and Insurance Market Reforms
Could Trump Drive The NUTJOBS Out Of Congress With This Plan?
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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