Elon Musk Drops Massive UPDATE on Starship Double-Catch Timeline

SpaceX Starship catch plans are moving faster than many expected.

After Flight 13 demonstrated a successful Ship reentry and splashdown, Elon Musk says SpaceX aims to catch both Starship stages before the end of this year.

But how realistic is that timeline, and what still has to happen before it becomes reality?

In this video, Tech Map breaks down the latest developments following Flight 13, why Flight 14 could become the first-ever attempt to catch Starship's upper stage, and what we know about the future catch of the Version 3 Super Heavy booster.

They'll also explore the engineering upgrades taking place at Starbase and why full reusability is the key to unlocking rapid, low-cost access to space.

In this video, you'll learn:

· Why Flight 13 marked a major turning point for Starship

· How Flight 14 is preparing for the first Ship catch attempt

· The latest clues about catching the V3 Super Heavy booster

· Tower upgrades and infrastructure changes at Starbase

· Why catching both stages is essential for Starship's future missions

0:00 Intro

0:36 The Flight That Changed Everything

2:39 Flight 14: The Big Swing

6:32 A Reversal Worth Noting

9:13 Why Catching Both Stages Actually Matters

