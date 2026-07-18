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STOP: These 4 App Functions Are Secretly Forwarding Your Bank OTPs (Any OTP, really)
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STOP: These 4 App Functions Are Secretly Forwarding Your Bank OTPs (Any OTP, really)

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jul 18, 2026

Could an app on your phone be reading your text messages or abusing permissions that put your one-time passwords (OTPs) at risk? In this video, we explain how malicious Android apps can misuse SMS, notification, or accessibility permissions to intercept sensitive information—and, more importantly, how to protect yourself.

You'll learn:

  • The dangerous permissions to watch for

  • How scammers can misuse SMS and notification access

  • Warning signs of suspicious apps

  • How to check and revoke risky permissions

  • Best practices to secure your banking apps and accounts

Rather than focusing on fear, this guide shows practical steps you can take to reduce your risk and keep your financial accounts safer.

⚠️ Disclaimer: This video does not claim that any specific legitimate app is stealing bank OTPs. It discusses known techniques used by malicious apps and cybercriminals, along with general security advice. Always download apps from trusted sources and verify their permissions.

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