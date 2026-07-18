STOP: These 4 App Functions Are Secretly Forwarding Your Bank OTPs (Any OTP, really)

Could an app on your phone be reading your text messages or abusing permissions that put your one-time passwords (OTPs) at risk? In this video, we explain how malicious Android apps can misuse SMS, notification, or accessibility permissions to intercept sensitive information—and, more importantly, how to protect yourself.



You'll learn:

The dangerous permissions to watch for

How scammers can misuse SMS and notification access

Warning signs of suspicious apps

How to check and revoke risky permissions

Best practices to secure your banking apps and accounts

Rather than focusing on fear, this guide shows practical steps you can take to reduce your risk and keep your financial accounts safer.



⚠️ Disclaimer: This video does not claim that any specific legitimate app is stealing bank OTPs. It discusses known techniques used by malicious apps and cybercriminals, along with general security advice. Always download apps from trusted sources and verify their permissions.