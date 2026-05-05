Stop Overpaying For Starlink: The FCC Just Fixed It

If you’re still paying top dollar for SpaceX Starlink, you might be overpaying.

A quiet ruling by the FCC just killed a 30-year-old restriction, instantly unlocking the hidden hardware inside your current Starlink dish.

Without buying any new equipment, your network capacity just jumped by 700% completely eliminating 8 pm slowdowns, weather drops, and lag spikes.

Here is exactly how this invisible government upgrade works, why your dish is now tracking 8 satellites instead of 1, and what you need to know to save money today!