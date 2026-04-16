Stephen Miller Noticed One Thing About The Blackmail Files EVERYONE Missed...

with Larry O’Connor

Eric Swalwell’s legal trouble just doubled with a second rape accusation and two separate District Attorney investigations now running in New York and Los Angeles - and Stephen Miller says the real story is the Democrat Party’s blackmail file on its own members.

Meanwhile, Democrats are quietly replacing Swalwell with billionaire Tom Steyer, whose new California plan calls for prosecuting and jailing ICE agents, even after the Fresno Bee reported he once managed a $90 million stake in a firm running a California ICE facility.

Chapters

0:00 Swalwell’s Legal Jeopardy Just Doubled

2:10 Two DAs, Two Cases, One Pattern

5:43 Stephen Miller’s Blackmail Theory

8:21 Meet Tom Steyer, the Replacement

9:58 The Five-Point Plan to Jail ICE

11:07 Steyer’s $90M ICE Facility Irony