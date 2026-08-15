Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
She decoded ENIGMA—How a 19-Year-Old Girl's Missing Letter Killed 2,303 Italian Sailors
0:00
-18:30

She decoded ENIGMA—How a 19-Year-Old Girl's Missing Letter Killed 2,303 Italian Sailors

DecisiveLiberty's avatar
DecisiveLiberty

March 1941.

The Italian Navy's Enigma codes were unbreakable - until teenager Mavis Batey noticed something impossible.

One missing letter.

Three sleepless nights.

The result: the most devastating naval ambush in modern warfare.

While Italian Admiral Iachino commanded the Mediterranean's most powerful fleet, a 19-year-old university dropout at Bletchley Park was reading his every move.

This is the story of how intuition defeated mathematics, how a procedural error doomed an entire fleet, and how the Battle of Cape Matapan became a 2,303 to 3 massacre because someone noticed what shouldn't be there.

The Italians never discovered that someone had broken their codes.

They never learned that a teenage girl destroyed their naval supremacy in 68 hours.

She went on to raise a family and study gardens, never speaking of her wartime work until historians found her decades later.

Sometimes genius comes from the most unexpected places.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture