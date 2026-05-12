Spencer Pratt's Mother's Day Post - TOTAL Gut Punch to the Democrats

Spencer Pratt, an American reality television personality born on August 14, 1983, in Los Angeles, California, is a candidate in the 2026 Los Angeles mayoral election.

Pratt gained prominence after being cast in the reality television series The Hills in 2007, where he dated and later married Heidi Montag.

He has also been involved in other reality TV shows and as a social media influencer, known for his roles as a producer and actor.

Pratt’s campaign for mayor is for the June 2, 2026, primary election, with the general election scheduled for November 3, 2026.

Pratt’s decision to run for mayor was influenced by the loss of his home in the Palisades Fire in 2025, which he cites as a catalyst for his campaign.

He is running as an independent, despite being a registered Republican, and has rejected the label of a “MAGA Republican.”

Pratt emphasizes a focus on local issues rather than national partisan politics.

His campaign is dedicated to accountability, addressing perceived failures in leadership, and ensuring Los Angeles is “camera-ready” for its citizens, with a plan to streamline emergency response and conduct a comprehensive audit of city infrastructure.

Pratt has received attention for his debate performances and campaign ads, which have focused on issues like homelessness, crime, and the city’s response to the wildfires.

He has been critical of incumbent Mayor Karen Bass and City Council member Nithya Raman, his Democratic opponents in the mayoral race.

Some commentators have praised Pratt’s direct and passionate communication style, while labor unions have launched attack ads against him, highlighting his Republican affiliation and his stance on issues such as taxpayer spending on housing for unhoused residents and increasing police presence.

Pratt’s Most Talked About Ad