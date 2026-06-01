US Pays The Price For NATO's Most Reckless Member

A foreign minister representing fewer than three million people just told a European newspaper that NATO could level Russian military bases inside Kaliningrad.



The same minister who admits Lithuania cannot defend its own airspace wants NATO to storm a nuclear fortress.

The same minister who pays his 5% thinks that buys the right to pick the war.

The same minister who lit the match expects American soldiers to put it out.



Trump's answer was different.

Make them pay

Make them quiet

Make the backstop conditional

On the record, the Kremlin called it "on the verge of madness."



In this video War Briefs Report breaks down exactly what Budrys said, why Kaliningrad is the most dangerous ground in Europe, and who really pays when a small country pokes the bear.