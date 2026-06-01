What Happened to the Man Who Built CNN Should TERRIFY Every American Over 40

Ted Turner built CNN from scratch and changed how America consumes media - but what happened to him in his final years is something almost nobody talks about.
Drug companies like Biogen spent $18 billion trying to crack the condition that took Turner down, and the FDA rejected their best shot twice.
The answer might be simpler and cheaper than anyone expected.
Chapters
0:00 Ted Turner's Legacy & Final Years
3:37 When Cognitive Decline Hits Early
8:20 Big Pharma's $18 Billion Failure
11:37 The Gut-Brain Connection
17:12 What Viewers Are Saying