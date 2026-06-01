What Happened to the Man Who Built CNN Should TERRIFY Every American Over 40

Ted Turner built CNN from scratch and changed how America consumes media - but what happened to him in his final years is something almost nobody talks about.

Drug companies like Biogen spent $18 billion trying to crack the condition that took Turner down, and the FDA rejected their best shot twice.

The answer might be simpler and cheaper than anyone expected.

VIEW Report on Kimchi

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Chapters

0:00 Ted Turner's Legacy & Final Years

3:37 When Cognitive Decline Hits Early

8:20 Big Pharma's $18 Billion Failure

11:37 The Gut-Brain Connection

17:12 What Viewers Are Saying