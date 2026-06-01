Jensen Huang Just Quietly Killed The AI Trade

FREE GUIDE: 📘 The Content Creator's AI Blueprint

Jensen Huang made the biggest strategic bet of his career while everyone watched his AI moves and it isn't AI at all.

It's quantum, and almost nobody is pricing it in.

In 12 months NVIDIA shipped *NVQLink*, the Ising open-source quantum models, and CUDA-Q.

Jensen called Ising the operating system of quantum machines.

He isn't building a quantum computer - he's building the layer all of them run on.

What you'll learn:

✅ The four moves NVIDIA quietly made in 12 months

✅ Why selling shovels beats winning the quantum race

✅ What the stock numbers reveal the market still hasn't priced