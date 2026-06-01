“Actual Friends” podcast hosts Dave Rubin, Jillian Michaels, Sage Steele, and Dr. Drew share an AF clip of James O'Keefe exposing Washington Nationals exec Sean Hudson who admitted on camera to discriminating against Trevor Williams for his Catholicism and forcing employees to segregate by sexuality for certain meetings.
LEAKED: Watch MLB Exec Admit to Targeting Christian Players
Jun 01, 2026
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Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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