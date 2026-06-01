Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
LEAKED: Watch MLB Exec Admit to Targeting Christian Players
0:00
-6:28

LEAKED: Watch MLB Exec Admit to Targeting Christian Players

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
Jun 01, 2026

“Actual Friends” podcast hosts Dave Rubin, Jillian Michaels, Sage Steele, and Dr. Drew share an AF clip of James O'Keefe exposing Washington Nationals exec Sean Hudson who admitted on camera to discriminating against Trevor Williams for his Catholicism and forcing employees to segregate by sexuality for certain meetings.

Full Video/Podcast

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture