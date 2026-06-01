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The Unpopular Truth About Marijuana : Alex Berenson - Hillsdale College
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The Unpopular Truth About Marijuana : Alex Berenson - Hillsdale College

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Decisive Liberty
Jun 01, 2026

Advocates said it was harmless.

That marijuana had no real dangers to users.

That it was a better alternative to alcohol consumption.

Alex Berenson questions the myths behind marijuana’s perceived safety, the risks, and the real dangers of use.

Chapters

0:00 Introduction: Cannabis Science & Politics: Where Things Stand Today
6:42 Trump Reschedules Cannabis: What It Actually Means
8:18 Why Cannabis Is Not Medicine
11:26 THC's Failed Medical Testing: The Full FDA List
13:21 The Case Against Rescheduling & What Legalization Actually Did
15:49 Daily Use Explosion: 20 Million Americans Using Cannabis Every Day
16:26 Legalization's Broken Promises: Road Safety, Health, and Addiction
19:35 The Link Between Cannabis & Schizophrenia: The Evidence Keeps Growing
25:57 Even the New York Times Admits It Was Wrong on Marijuana
27:03 Why Berenson Won the Debate Scientifically But Lost Culturally
29:20 Q&A

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