The Unpopular Truth About Marijuana : Alex Berenson - Hillsdale College

Advocates said it was harmless.

That marijuana had no real dangers to users.

That it was a better alternative to alcohol consumption.

Alex Berenson questions the myths behind marijuana’s perceived safety, the risks, and the real dangers of use.

Chapters

0:00 Introduction: Cannabis Science & Politics: Where Things Stand Today

6:42 Trump Reschedules Cannabis: What It Actually Means

8:18 Why Cannabis Is Not Medicine

11:26 THC's Failed Medical Testing: The Full FDA List

13:21 The Case Against Rescheduling & What Legalization Actually Did

15:49 Daily Use Explosion: 20 Million Americans Using Cannabis Every Day

16:26 Legalization's Broken Promises: Road Safety, Health, and Addiction

19:35 The Link Between Cannabis & Schizophrenia: The Evidence Keeps Growing

25:57 Even the New York Times Admits It Was Wrong on Marijuana

27:03 Why Berenson Won the Debate Scientifically But Lost Culturally

29:20 Q&A