The Unpopular Truth About Marijuana : Alex Berenson - Hillsdale College

Advocates said it was harmless.
That marijuana had no real dangers to users.
That it was a better alternative to alcohol consumption.
Alex Berenson questions the myths behind marijuana’s perceived safety, the risks, and the real dangers of use.
Chapters
0:00 Introduction: Cannabis Science & Politics: Where Things Stand Today
6:42 Trump Reschedules Cannabis: What It Actually Means
8:18 Why Cannabis Is Not Medicine
11:26 THC's Failed Medical Testing: The Full FDA List
13:21 The Case Against Rescheduling & What Legalization Actually Did
15:49 Daily Use Explosion: 20 Million Americans Using Cannabis Every Day
16:26 Legalization's Broken Promises: Road Safety, Health, and Addiction
19:35 The Link Between Cannabis & Schizophrenia: The Evidence Keeps Growing
25:57 Even the New York Times Admits It Was Wrong on Marijuana
27:03 Why Berenson Won the Debate Scientifically But Lost Culturally
29:20 Q&A