SpaceX Found a New Method to Launch Starship to the Moon with X10 Less Refuelling!

SpaceX found a new method to launch Starship to the Moon with much less refuelling, and it could reshape how future Artemis missions are flown. Instead of relying on today’s fuel-heavy lunar plan, this concept uses smarter orbital mechanics to cut tanker launches, reduce costs, and simplify the path back to the Moon.

In this video, we break down the proposed “Orion on the Nose” architecture, where Starship becomes the main transport system while Orion spacecraft docks in Earth orbit before departure. The result could be fewer refueling flights, lower boil-off losses, more launch flexibility, and a stronger case for reusable spaceflight.

450 tons of fuel. That’s how much Starship Human Landing System could save by abandoning NASA’s current Artemis mission plan and switching to a smarter architecture.

And that is no small number.

It equals as many as five tanker launches—five extra missions that may no longer be needed. Think about the money, time, and mission risk that SpaceX and taxpayers could save with a more efficient strategy.

So how would this new plan actually work? How could Starship reach the Moon with fewer launches, less wasted fuel, and a simpler path to landing astronauts on the lunar surface?

Find out everything in today’s Techmap episode.

The original Artemis mission architecture has always carried major bottlenecks, and most of them trace back to one core issue: Orion’s limitations.

In the baseline plan, NASA’s SLS Block 1 was responsible for sending the Orion spacecraft toward the Moon through a Translunar Injection burn. But that created an expensive and slow foundation from the start. SLS is a fully expendable rocket that costs around $1 billion per launch, with a production cadence too limited to support a fast-moving lunar program.

The deeper challenge, however, was Orion itself. While it remains the only NASA-certified crew vehicle designed for human missions beyond low Earth orbit, its propulsion capability severely restricts the entire mission profile. Orion carries only about 1,300 meters per second of delta-V, while a full Translunar Injection requires roughly 3,100 m/s.

That means Orion cannot send itself to the Moon independently, nor can it easily return from Low Lunar Orbit under its own power. Because it lacks the fuel margin to descend into and depart from a close lunar orbit, NASA had to build the Artemis architecture around the much more distant Near-Rectilinear Halo Orbit, or NRHO.