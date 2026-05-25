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Trump: US, Iran Finalizing Agreement
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Trump: US, Iran Finalizing Agreement

The U.S. is finalizing an agreement to end the war in Iran, but President Trump warned Sunday that the U.S. won't "rush into a deal."
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Decisive Liberty
May 25, 2026

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