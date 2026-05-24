Tulsi Resigned. Trump Took the Fed. Here's Why the Deep State Is Losing.

Barbara Boyd argues Tulsi Gabbard’s resignation as DNI was driven by a family medical crisis - her husband Abraham Williams’ diagnosis with a rare bone cancer - and not by Iran-policy disputes, while claiming Reuters and online narratives framed it as an Intelligence Community “victory.”

Boyd says Gabbard’s work centered on declassifications tied to Russiagate, the 2019 impeachment effort, 2020 election issues, Havana Syndrome, and directed energy allegations, amid reported pressure on her office.

The episode also covers a Senate confrontation with Acting AG Todd Blanche over Trump’s proposed $1.776B Anti-weaponization Fund to compensate victims of “lawfare,” and portrays Trump as politically disciplining RINO opponents ahead of the midterms.

Finally, Boyd highlights Kevin Warsh’s swearing-in as Fed chair, his call for “regime change” at the Fed via balance-sheet reduction and rate policy, and cites Treasury- and agency-linked equity stakes and loans aimed at rebuilding U.S. industry outside traditional Fed/Congress channels.

Chapters

00:00 The Saturday Wrap-Up - Intro - May 23, 2026

01:48 The Real Tulsi Gabbard Story

05:33 The RINO Senate's Last Stand

08:27 Kevin Warsh at the FED