A massive digital controversy is unfolding across Europe as Elon Musk reportedly pulls back operations following a major penalty linked to Ursula von der Leyen.
The fallout has sparked claims of widespread disruption affecting hundreds of millions of accounts, raising serious questions about platform regulation, free speech, digital control, and the growing battle between governments and tech giants.
Is this a strategic move by Musk—or the beginning of a much larger conflict between Europe and major technology platforms? In this video, we break down what happened, the reactions, and what it could mean moving forward.
Watch till the end for the full breakdown and implications.
Elon Musk DISAPPEARS From Europe After Von der Leyen’s €20M Penalty Triggers 340M Account Crisis
May 24, 2026
A massive digital controversy is unfolding across Europe as Elon Musk reportedly pulls back operations following a major penalty linked to Ursula von der Leyen.
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"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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