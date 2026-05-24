Republicans Went SILENT When Trump Announced THIS!

Trump just did the one thing that no one in politics does, he campaigned against incumbent sitting Republicans and won.

They are out and the rest of the GOP is now forced to do more or be removed.

President Donald Trump may have just pulled off one of the biggest foreign policy victories of his presidency after announcing that a major peace agreement with Iran has been largely negotiated.

Trump revealed that top leaders from Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Qatar, Egypt, Jordan, Pakistan, Türkiye, Bahrain, and Israel all participated in high-level discussions surrounding the agreement.

The proposed deal would reportedly reopen the Strait of Hormuz, stabilize global oil markets, reduce tensions in the Middle East, and potentially prevent a wider regional war.

Conservatives argue the mainstream media is barely covering the story because it undermines years of claims that Trump would drag America into endless wars.



At the same time, former House Speaker Newt Gingrich unveiled a six-point strategy he believes can help Republicans dominate the midterms and expand control of Congress.

Gingrich says Republicans must focus relentlessly on lowering gas prices, securing energy independence, promoting MAHA health reforms, exposing radical Democrat policies, and presenting a clear America First agenda for the future.

Many conservatives believe affordability, inflation, and fuel prices remain the biggest issues impacting voters heading into the election season.

[Anyone following our Promethean Updates series can easily see how Newt’s strategy is only a bandaid, not a long-term solution]

Meanwhile, Republicans are rapidly gaining ground in the national redistricting battle after multiple court victories and new congressional maps created structural advantages for the GOP.

Political analysts say Democrats could now need to win the national popular vote by several percentage points just to regain control of the House.

Democrats are reportedly growing increasingly frustrated as voter roll cleanups, border security policies, and redistricting efforts reshape the political landscape.



Trump also escalated his battle against the Republican establishment after endorsing Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton over longtime Senator John Cornyn, dealing a major blow to Senate Majority Leader John Thune and establishment Republicans aligned with the old GOP leadership structure.



At the same time, Cuba has reportedly begun distributing military survival pamphlets warning citizens how to prepare for possible conflict with the United States as tensions continue rising between Washington, Havana, Iran, and Russia.