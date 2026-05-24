Decisive Liberty
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
Statehood for DC & Puerto Rico? Full-Blown Political Brawl on Gerrymandering, U.S. Takes Aim at ...
0:00
-29:45

Statehood for DC & Puerto Rico? Full-Blown Political Brawl on Gerrymandering, U.S. Takes Aim at ...

Decisive Liberty's avatar
Decisive Liberty
May 24, 2026

1. D.C. and Puerto Rico Statehood

  • The U.S. Constitution intentionally established Washington, D.C. as a non-state federal district to avoid favoritism.

  • Calls for D.C. statehood are framed as a partisan power grab to gain Democratic seats in Congress.

  • Puerto Rico is described as:

    • A more complex case, with internal disagreement among residents (statehood, independence, or commonwealth status).

    • Assumed - by Democrats, according to the speaker - to lean Democratic politically.

  • Democrats prioritize gaining and maintaining power over policy substance.

  • Election systems and rules (e.g., California’s “top-two” system) are manipulated for advantage.

  • A California election example is used to suggest:

    • A possible increase in Republican support.

    • Fear among Democrats of losing control.

2. Gerrymandering and Race

  • A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about racial gerrymandering.

  • A Supreme Court decision limiting race-based redistricting.

    • Both parties engage in gerrymandering, but Democrats are portrayed as worse offenders.

    • Race-based districts are described as unconstitutional discrimination.

• The notion that minority candidates require racially drawn districts to win.

• Provides examples of Black Republican politicians elected in majority-white districts.

  • The Democratic Party historically supported slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow laws.

  • The Republican Party was founded to oppose slavery.

3. Raúl Castro Indictment

  • Reports an indictment of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro for his alleged role in the 1996 shootdown of civilian aircraft.

    • Strongly condemns Castro and communism.

    • Praises U.S. legal action.

    • Criticizes the Obama administration for engaging diplomatically with Cuba.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Decisive Liberty News · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture