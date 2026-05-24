Statehood for DC & Puerto Rico? Full-Blown Political Brawl on Gerrymandering, U.S. Takes Aim at ...

1. D.C. and Puerto Rico Statehood
The U.S. Constitution intentionally established Washington, D.C. as a non-state federal district to avoid favoritism.
Calls for D.C. statehood are framed as a partisan power grab to gain Democratic seats in Congress.
Puerto Rico is described as:
A more complex case, with internal disagreement among residents (statehood, independence, or commonwealth status).
Assumed - by Democrats, according to the speaker - to lean Democratic politically.
Democrats prioritize gaining and maintaining power over policy substance.
Election systems and rules (e.g., California’s “top-two” system) are manipulated for advantage.
A California election example is used to suggest:
A possible increase in Republican support.
Fear among Democrats of losing control.
2. Gerrymandering and Race
A Senate Judiciary Committee hearing about racial gerrymandering.
A Supreme Court decision limiting race-based redistricting.
Both parties engage in gerrymandering, but Democrats are portrayed as worse offenders.
Race-based districts are described as unconstitutional discrimination.
• The notion that minority candidates require racially drawn districts to win.
• Provides examples of Black Republican politicians elected in majority-white districts.
The Democratic Party historically supported slavery, segregation, and Jim Crow laws.
The Republican Party was founded to oppose slavery.
3. Raúl Castro Indictment
Reports an indictment of former Cuban leader Raúl Castro for his alleged role in the 1996 shootdown of civilian aircraft.
Strongly condemns Castro and communism.
Praises U.S. legal action.
Criticizes the Obama administration for engaging diplomatically with Cuba.