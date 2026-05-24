Statehood for DC & Puerto Rico? Full-Blown Political Brawl on Gerrymandering, U.S. Takes Aim at ...

1. D.C. and Puerto Rico Statehood

The U.S. Constitution intentionally established Washington, D.C. as a non-state federal district to avoid favoritism.

Calls for D.C. statehood are framed as a partisan power grab to gain Democratic seats in Congress.

Puerto Rico is described as: A more complex case, with internal disagreement among residents (statehood, independence, or commonwealth status).

Assumed - by Democrats, according to the speaker - to lean Democratic politically.

Democrats prioritize gaining and maintaining power over policy substance.

Election systems and rules (e.g., California’s “top-two” system) are manipulated for advantage.