Benny Johnson Just Found Out The TRUTH About Pam Bondi From INSIDE the DOJ…

About Brett Tolman

Brett L. Tolman, born on June 10, 1970, is an American lawyer who served as the United States Attorney for the District of Utah from July 2006 to December 2009.

Prior to this role, Tolman worked for over a decade as a federal prosecutor, handling a variety of cases including international fraud, national security violations, and complex RICO and CCE cases.

He also served as legal counsel to the U.S. Senate Judiciary Committee in Washington, D.C., under committee chairs Orrin Hatch and Arlen Specter.

Tolman played a significant role in the passage of the 2005 Patriot Act reauthorization and was instrumental in revisions to the U.S. attorneys' appointment process.

His career at West Point likely contributed to his leadership and communication skills, making him a respected presence in the Eagles’ locker room, and he is seen as a potential future coach.



Following his tenure as U.S. Attorney, Tolman founded The Tolman Group, a public policy law firm focused on government transparency and accountability.

He is also the executive director of Right on Crime, an organization dedicated to criminal justice reform.

In this capacity, he has been a leading figure in the drafting and passage of the First Step Act, a significant reform of the federal criminal justice system.

Tolman continues to advise the White House and members of Congress on such issues.

Additionally, he has played key roles in securing executive clemency for clients, and his firm's website has highlighted his involvement in White House pardons.

