"She DEFINITELY Did It" - JD Vance EXPOSES Ilhan Omar's $30M Fake Marriage FRAUD Overnight

Vice President JD Vance confirmed that Ilhan Omar definitely committed immigration fraud against the United States, as the White House fraud task force investigates her $30M net worth and alleged fake marriage to gain citizenship overnight.

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