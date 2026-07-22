Secretary of State Rubio Speaks to Reporters at ASEAN Summit
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to reporters during a press conference on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers' meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila on Wed.
Jul 22, 2026
Decisive Liberty Newsletter Podcast
"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs"... where there is the Spirit of the Lord, there is Liberty" (2 Cor 3:17) - National and International News, as it happens; Documentaries & Programs
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