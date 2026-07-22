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Secretary of State Rubio Speaks to Reporters at ASEAN Summit
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Secretary of State Rubio Speaks to Reporters at ASEAN Summit

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke to reporters during a press conference on the sidelines of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations Foreign Ministers' meeting in Pasay, Metro Manila on Wed.
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Decisive Liberty
Jul 22, 2026

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