SCOTUS: The Sneaky New ATM Scam That's Draining Bank Accounts And How to Protect Yourself

A new ATM scam is silently draining bank accounts across America — and most victims don’t realize it until the money is already gone.

Scammers have leveled up. Forget the old skimming devices you’ve heard about — this new method is harder to spot, faster to execute, and hitting everyday Americans at regular ATMs, gas stations, and even grocery store checkout lanes.

In this video, we break down exactly how this sneaky scam works, who’s being targeted, what the Supreme Court’s latest ruling means for your consumer rights, and most importantly — how to protect yourself starting today.

What you’ll learn:



🏧 How the new ATM scam actually works — step by step

📷 Why traditional “tap to pay” safety tips are no longer enough

💳 The debit card vs. credit card rule that could save your savings

🔒 The 60-second ATM check you should do EVERY time before inserting your card

📱 How scammers are now using your phone’s NFC signal against you

⚖️ What the Supreme Court ruling means for bank liability and YOUR right to a refund

🏦 How to freeze and monitor your account in real time — for free



Watch this first BEFORE you are caught in a scam