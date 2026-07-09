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Scientists Just Proved Solid Objects Can Be in Two Places at Once
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Scientists Just Proved Solid Objects Can Be in Two Places at Once

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Decisive Liberty
Jul 09, 2026

Physicists in Vienna took a solid piece of metal - roughly ten thousand atoms, heavier than the proteins inside your cells - and put it in 2 places at the same time.

This wasn't a photon or a lone electron.

The University of Vienna team built the experiment to find the edge of reality - the size where quantum weirdness stops and your solid world begins.

They went looking for that boundary and it wasn't there.

What you'll learn:
✅ Why they engineered this test to break quantum physics, not confirm it
✅ The world record they beat by a full order of magnitude
✅ What "no edge of reality" means for what holds matter together

The most rigorous test of reality ever run keeps giving the same answer…

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