Scientists Just Proved Solid Objects Can Be in Two Places at Once

Physicists in Vienna took a solid piece of metal - roughly ten thousand atoms, heavier than the proteins inside your cells - and put it in 2 places at the same time.



This wasn't a photon or a lone electron.

The University of Vienna team built the experiment to find the edge of reality - the size where quantum weirdness stops and your solid world begins.

They went looking for that boundary and it wasn't there.



What you'll learn:

✅ Why they engineered this test to break quantum physics, not confirm it

✅ The world record they beat by a full order of magnitude

✅ What "no edge of reality" means for what holds matter together



The most rigorous test of reality ever run keeps giving the same answer…