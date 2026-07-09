School to Homeschool: Simple Strategies That Help ADHD Kids Thrive with Dr. Amy Moore

In this episode, Janae Daniels sits down with Dr. Amy Moore, a cognitive psychologist, child development specialist, ADHD mom, and Director of Psychology and Research at LearningRx, to talk about supporting kids with ADHD at home and in school.

We discuss 504 plans, IEP struggles, homeschooling with ADHD, emotional regulation, sleep, nutrition, exercise, medication, and what parents can do when the traditional school system is not working.

If your child has big emotions, challenging behaviors, or feels like they are failing in school, this conversation will give you hope, practical tools, and a better way to understand the ADHD brain.