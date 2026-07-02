Sage Steele USA 250 SPECIAL: Navy SEAL Jason Redman Was Shot 8 Times Defending This Country

As America celebrates 250 years of freedom, SageSteele wanted to have a conversation that reminds us what that freedom has cost and why it should never be taken for granted.

In this special episode of The Sage Steele Show, she sits down with retired Navy SEAL Jason Redman, who survived being shot multiple times during a brutal ambush in Iraq and went on to inspire millions through his message of leadership, resilience, accountability, and purpose.

Jason shares what happened on September 13, 2007, the day he calls his "rebirth day," and how surviving the battlefield was only the beginning of his greatest fight.

We talk about faith, overcoming trauma, the challenges veterans face after coming home, the power of personal responsibility, and why our hardest moments often become the foundation for our greatest purpose.

We also discuss the importance of honoring those who have served, raising resilient children, finding strength through adversity, and what patriotism means as America marks its 250th anniversary.

Whether you're a veteran, a leader, an entrepreneur, a parent, or simply someone looking for hope during a difficult season, I think you'll walk away encouraged by Jason's remarkable story.

Thank you to every man and woman who has worn the uniform and to the families who have sacrificed alongside them. Happy America 250.