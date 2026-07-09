Sage Steele: He Has Advised Presidents, CEOs and Athletes for 50 Years... This Is What He Has Learned - John Maxwell

John C. Maxwell has written 92 books, sold tens of millions of copies, and at 79 years old still wakes up at 4:30 AM without an alarm.
He says it is not discipline - it is anticipation.
In this conversation we get into everything.
Why he felt special at age four sitting alone in his backyard
The fifth grade teacher who changed his life by telling him he was a leader
How he got 4 girls to do all his homework from 7th grade through high school
Why his father paid him to read books instead of doing chores, and how that dinner table habit put him decades ahead of his peers
The exact moment a mentor told him to write for people he would never meet, which became the foundation of every book he has ever written
Why he is a growth person, not a goal person, and why goal setters plateau while growth minded people never stop
His personal definition of success at age 35 that still anchors him at 79
What a billionaire said about failure that became the seed of his 92nd book, How to Get a Return on Your Failure
Why success and failure belong together and what happens when you separate them
The pilot story that saved his life and taught him why anticipating failure is not pessimism but wisdom
And why he says if you don't give when you have a little you will not give when you have a lot