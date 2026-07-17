R*pe, Murder and Torture: Inside the Nightmare of South Africa

In this episode of The Winston Marshall Show, he sits down with entrepreneur and commentator Rob Hersov for a conversation on the state of South Africa, anti-white racism, farm attacks, corruption, and whether the country is on the brink of collapse.

They discuss the ANC, Julius Malema, land expropriation, mass emigration, crime, Nelson Mandela, British colonialism, Donald Trump, and why Hersov believes South Africa's institutions have been hollowed out by decades of misrule.

Chapters

00:00 Introduction

02:30 Are White South Africans Being Persecuted?

05:05 Why Are Farmers Being Targeted?

09:39 Where Does The Hatred Come From?

11:47 How Mandela United South Africa

14:00 How The ANC Broke South Africa

19:42 Can The ANC Be Voted Out?

25:00 Mandela’s Legacy & The Future Of South Africa

38:19 Could South Africa Face Civil Conflict?

42:27 Colonialism, Cecil Rhodes & Africa’s Future

49:01 The Boer War & Britain’s Concentration Camps

53:14 Can South Africa Be Saved?